Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,776 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.29. The stock had a trading volume of 369,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,317. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.30. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The stock has a market cap of $186.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

