Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.1% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PayPal by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PayPal from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $69.94. 3,612,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,040,770. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

