Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $6.64 Million Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Markel Group makes up 1.3% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1,407.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $602,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $13.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,382.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,648. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,458.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,348.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,335.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.23 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 78.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at $59,452,059.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morgan E. Housel acquired 19 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

