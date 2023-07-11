Investment Management of Virginia LLC Increases Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,893,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,743,000 after buying an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,299,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,600,000 after buying an additional 103,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,688,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,074,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,031,000 after buying an additional 128,273 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

THG stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.00. 7,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.40. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.13 and a 1 year high of $148.78.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,796.40%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

