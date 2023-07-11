Investment Management of Virginia LLC Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 799,833 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $74,320,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 659.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 55,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,486 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Oracle Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.68. The stock had a trading volume of 677,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,602,206. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.86. The firm has a market cap of $308.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.