Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Trading Down 13.3%

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Free Report) shares fell 13.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Iochpe-Maxion Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78.

About Iochpe-Maxion

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for commercial and light vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-ups, and SUVs, as well as light and medium commercial vehicles; wheels for agricultural machinery; and light aluminum wheels for automobiles.

