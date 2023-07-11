iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 119,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 124,306 shares.The stock last traded at $65.43 and had previously closed at $65.25.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average is $63.32.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

