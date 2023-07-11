iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 4,313,088 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after buying an additional 2,594,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,088,000 after buying an additional 2,197,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IJH traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $264.56. The company had a trading volume of 284,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,856. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.46 and a 200-day moving average of $251.58. The company has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.