iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $98.07

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.07 and last traded at $98.00, with a volume of 551471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.19.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.65.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after buying an additional 81,788 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 90,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

