iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Stake Lessened by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.81% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 42,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,385. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.62 and a fifty-two week high of $127.32. The firm has a market cap of $952.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.60.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

