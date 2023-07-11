iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is RFP Financial Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,534,154,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63,927.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,958,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,308,000 after buying an additional 6,947,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,460,000 after buying an additional 6,369,172 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,065,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,487,000 after buying an additional 4,604,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,614.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,403,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,775,000 after buying an additional 4,146,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.18. The stock had a trading volume of 95,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,160. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.44. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $96.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

