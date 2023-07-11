iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by ACT Advisors LLC.

ACT Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.62. 1,945,176 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.55. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.