iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,367 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,795,000 after purchasing an additional 623,269 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.22. 359,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,547. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.78. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

