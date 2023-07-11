iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWB stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.59. The company had a trading volume of 78,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,101. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.29. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $244.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

