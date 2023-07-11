iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Lowered by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,564,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,723,777. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

