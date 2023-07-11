iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Boosted by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 381,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,232 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 10.5% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $24,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,041,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IVW traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.66. The stock had a trading volume of 590,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,204. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.67. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $71.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

