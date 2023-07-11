iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $161.76

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $161.76 and last traded at $161.76, with a volume of 130929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.71.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.