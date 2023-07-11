iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) is MV Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,456,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,336 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 10.4% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. MV Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.23% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $73,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,274,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,682 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,515,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,988,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,483,000 after purchasing an additional 784,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,757,000 after acquiring an additional 780,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,032,000 after acquiring an additional 698,571 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO remained flat at $50.51 during trading on Tuesday. 327,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,298. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $50.67.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

