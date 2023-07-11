iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 129.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,704 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $14,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 313,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,842,000 after buying an additional 197,690 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 52,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 34,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.51 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 432,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,070. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.51. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

