iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 33,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 71,580 shares.The stock last traded at $198.47 and had previously closed at $198.44.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

