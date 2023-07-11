ITT (NYSE:ITT) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

ITT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $95.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.00. ITT has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $95.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.24 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. ITT’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in ITT by 449.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

