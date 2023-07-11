Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,548,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,658,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after buying an additional 684,932 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 722.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 639,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,292,000 after buying an additional 561,330 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,926,000 after acquiring an additional 499,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,676,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

VNLA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.76. 170,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,639. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.70. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Announces Dividend

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.