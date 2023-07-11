Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 17000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Japan Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$30.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Japan Gold (CVE:JG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Japan Gold Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Japan Gold Company Profile

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 34 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

