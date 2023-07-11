Jefferies Financial Group Increases Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target to $63.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENVA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enova International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Enova International stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.24. 22,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,064. The company has a current ratio of 16.63, a quick ratio of 16.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Enova International has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $55.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. Enova International had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $483.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 5,599 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $251,955.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,982,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 770,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,545,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,219,000 after buying an additional 14,996 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 243,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,804,000 after buying an additional 56,910 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 20,653 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter worth about $4,754,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

