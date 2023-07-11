Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($38.60) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CCH. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.02) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,950 ($37.95) to GBX 3,150 ($40.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($34.74) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.45) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,753.33 ($35.42).

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock traded down GBX 10.02 ($0.13) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,352.98 ($30.27). 547,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,020. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,425.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,811 ($23.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,582 ($33.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,408.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,215.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola HBC

About Coca-Cola HBC

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,572 ($33.09) per share, for a total transaction of £4,295.24 ($5,525.85). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 540 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,979. 46.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

