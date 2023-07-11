Jefferies Financial Group Trims Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Target Price to $275.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AMGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $251.76.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $224.73 on Friday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.44.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.5% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 84,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 20.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.