Jennison Associates LLC Buys 1,186,718 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2,543.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,233,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186,718 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.67% of Moody’s worth $377,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO stock traded down $3.15 on Tuesday, hitting $338.95. 147,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $351.06. The stock has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.88 and a 200 day moving average of $309.63.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.07.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.