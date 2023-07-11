Jennison Associates LLC Has $279.27 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 604,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 450,050 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $279,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after buying an additional 636,203 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 280,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,105,000 after buying an additional 166,352 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16,363.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 151,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,552,000 after buying an additional 150,383 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 6,787.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 152,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,938,000 after purchasing an additional 149,802 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.27. The company had a trading volume of 213,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,564. The firm has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $429.10 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $447.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.84.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

