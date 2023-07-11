Jennison Associates LLC Has $835.82 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,882,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,561 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $835,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Atlassian by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,987,000 after buying an additional 477,234 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,862 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,141,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 980.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,645 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.22. 332,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,441. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.76. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $300.29. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $1,404,943.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,428 shares in the company, valued at $76,237,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $1,410,364.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,032,249.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $1,404,943.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,237,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,417 shares of company stock worth $53,434,974. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

