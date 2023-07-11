Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,456,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,882 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 1.0% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.27% of Intuitive Surgical worth $1,138,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.50.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.60. The stock had a trading volume of 577,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,588. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $344.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.00 billion, a PE ratio of 92.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

