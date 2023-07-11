Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,698,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,489,127 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.57% of Trade Desk worth $468,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 54.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $4.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.00. 1,609,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 531.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.41. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $80.04.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $122,614.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,585,451. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $122,614.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,585,451. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,003 shares of company stock worth $5,378,790. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

