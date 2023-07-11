Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 3,805,627 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 366.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,805,627 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Cadence Design Systems worth $1,017,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,161 shares of company stock worth $43,079,515 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.33. 342,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,091. The stock has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.89, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.64. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $242.65.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

