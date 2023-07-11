Jennison Associates LLC Raises Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,227,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,905 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $134,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

DTE stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.31. The company had a trading volume of 120,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.25. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

