Jennison Associates LLC Sells 364,182 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,897,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,182 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Shift4 Payments worth $143,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.55. 283,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,991. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOUR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $663,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,074,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

