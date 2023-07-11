Joystick Trading Down 36.8% Over Last Week (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. One Joystick token can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a market cap of $2.25 million and $76.72 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017209 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019123 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,504.51 or 1.00051192 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.01146132 USD and is down -13.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,340.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.