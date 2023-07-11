JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Lowers Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd cut its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at $94.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 51.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

