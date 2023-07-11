JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Makes New Investment in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RITM shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Rithm Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Rithm Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:RITM opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.57%.

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Further Reading

