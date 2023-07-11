JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Sells 183 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after buying an additional 1,552,015 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $442.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $330.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.38. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $446.61.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

