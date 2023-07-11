Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives $275.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $275.44.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $323.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $214.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.06. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $122.59 and a one year high of $278.25. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.95) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total value of $215,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total value of $215,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $3,001,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,883,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $11,233,090 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

