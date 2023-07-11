KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Stock Price Up 15.8%

KCR Residential REIT plc (LON:KCR – Get Free Report) rose 15.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14). Approximately 982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 33,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

KCR Residential REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,100.00 and a beta of 0.26.

About KCR Residential REIT

K&C REIT PLC is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of Central London. The firm invests mainly in residential properties. K&C REIT PLC is based in United Kingdom.

