KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%.

KeyCorp has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. KeyCorp has a payout ratio of 53.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KeyCorp to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,177,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,578,402. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 85,700 shares of company stock worth $857,507. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391,787 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,560,000 after buying an additional 834,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KeyCorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,978,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,500,000 after buying an additional 2,435,443 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.87.

About KeyCorp

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.