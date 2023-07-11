Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW) to Issue GBX 3.75 Dividend

Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

KITW opened at GBX 296.88 ($3.82) on Tuesday. Kitwave Group has a one year low of GBX 136.88 ($1.76) and a one year high of GBX 341.57 ($4.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £207.82 million, a PE ratio of 1,450.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 285.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 250.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In other Kitwave Group news, insider David Brind sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.17), for a total transaction of £1,620,000 ($2,084,137.40). 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.02) price objective on shares of Kitwave Group in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers.

