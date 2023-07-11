Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Shares Down 3.1%

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.13 and last traded at $42.14. Approximately 95,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,150,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Knife River from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. It mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

