Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.50 Per Share

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.53. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Knights Group Trading Up 0.3 %

LON:KGH opened at GBX 74.44 ($0.96) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,710.00 and a beta of 1.20. Knights Group has a 1 year low of GBX 60.45 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 142 ($1.83). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.25, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Knights Group Company Profile

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

