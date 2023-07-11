Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.50 Per Share

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.53. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Knights Group Trading Up 0.3 %
LON:KGH opened at GBX 74.44 ($0.96) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,710.00 and a beta of 1.20. Knights Group has a 1 year low of GBX 60.45 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 142 ($1.83). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.25, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.49.
Knights Group Company Profile
