Komodo (KMD) Achieves Market Cap of $35.23 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000848 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $35.23 million and $1.29 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00094058 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00045843 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00026240 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000631 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000170 BTC.
About Komodo
KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.
Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”
Buying and Selling Komodo
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.