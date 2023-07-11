K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Stock Price Up 3.9%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €16.24 ($17.84) and last traded at €16.24 ($17.84). Approximately 853,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.62 ($17.16).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SDF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($21.98) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($23.08) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($30.77) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($28.57) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($31.87) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €16.01 and a 200 day moving average of €17.94.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, or vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brand names.

