L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Stock Price Up 1.1%

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.37 and last traded at $34.28. 124,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 148,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.92.

L’Air Liquide Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

L’Air Liquide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4778 per share. This is an increase from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About L’Air Liquide

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 2,008.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 14,057 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to material and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sector.

