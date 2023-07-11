Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $22.80, but opened at $22.24. Legacy Housing shares last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 2,583 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $26,515.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,033,535 shares in the company, valued at $68,224,202.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $254,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,985,742 shares in the company, valued at $69,179,642.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $26,515.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,033,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,224,202.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,046 shares of company stock worth $5,278,156. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.89. The company has a market cap of $551.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 54.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.