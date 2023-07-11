Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Chico’s FAS accounts for 0.5% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Chico’s FAS worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,334,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,420,000 after purchasing an additional 160,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,151,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after acquiring an additional 777,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after acquiring an additional 174,982 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,072,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 490,854 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,793,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after acquiring an additional 768,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

Shares of CHS stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 295,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $711.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $534.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.95 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 34.78% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

