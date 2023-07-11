Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Has $62,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

SPHB traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.71. The company had a trading volume of 133,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,706. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $77.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.65. The company has a market cap of $700.94 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.